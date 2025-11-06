Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.71 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 153129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSPI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 18.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

