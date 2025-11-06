Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 585,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 808,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $150,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

