Contrasting CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) and Its Rivals

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) is one of 52 public companies in the "Solar" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.32 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.08 billion -$160.68 million 0.98

CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,293.13% -503.66% -18.53%

Volatility & Risk

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 3.50, meaning that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSLM Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 2 1 2.60 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 562 1463 2246 65 2.42

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 250.77%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential downside of 5.09%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

