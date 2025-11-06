Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.0050, with a volume of 6318114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%.The business had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $218,884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $48,845,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $28,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

