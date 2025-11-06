Head to Head Comparison: Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and Granite Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 4 0 2.80 Granite Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.98%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Granite Real Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $2.00 billion 0.91 $68.87 million $0.94 18.00 Granite Real Estate $415.37 million 8.00 $263.17 million $3.86 14.22

This table compares CoreCivic and Granite Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Granite Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic. Granite Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Granite Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 5.21% 7.12% 3.54% Granite Real Estate 56.61% 6.01% 3.52%

Summary

CoreCivic beats Granite Real Estate on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

