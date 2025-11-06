Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.83 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.