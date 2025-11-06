Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. Lifevantage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

Lifevantage Price Performance

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 87,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Lifevantage has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Lifevantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,495.52. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lifevantage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lifevantage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lifevantage by 14,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lifevantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFVN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lifevantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

