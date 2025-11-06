Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.77 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 2,539,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,371. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $357.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In related news, CEO Michael Osanloo purchased 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. This trade represents a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Portillo’s by 69.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 336.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Portillo’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

