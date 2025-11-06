Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 53363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -263.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 636.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

