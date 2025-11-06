Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 10.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00. The company traded as high as C$17.43 and last traded at C$16.57. Approximately 1,729,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,044,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -125.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.
Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.
