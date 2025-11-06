Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Up 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 136,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 48,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 23.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.