InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Trading 13.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.53. 84,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 50,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

InnovAge Trading Up 19.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $644.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

