Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 83,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 24,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

