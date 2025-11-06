Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.30 and last traded at GBX 204.38, with a volume of 19518881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

