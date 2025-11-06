Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 166,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 304,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

