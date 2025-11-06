Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 19,819 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Telecom Italia Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

