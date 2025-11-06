NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.1960 and last traded at $8.1960, with a volume of 233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

NatWest Group Trading Up 5.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.