Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,156. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,163.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

