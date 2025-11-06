Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 156.36% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. Neuronetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 1,974,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,050. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,509,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 92,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

