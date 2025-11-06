DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.0 million-$897.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America raised DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,390. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 126,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 170,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

