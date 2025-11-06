CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

CHS Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

