CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
CHS Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.77. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
About CHS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Tempus AI: Volatility Equates to Opportunity in AI Leader
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Follow the Money: 3 Stocks With High Institutional Ownership
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.