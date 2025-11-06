International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE IFF traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 946,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,268. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.