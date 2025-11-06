International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFFGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE IFF traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 946,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,268. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

