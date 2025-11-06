Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Earnings Results

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.600 EPS.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.2%

GMRE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 96,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,820. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of -128.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMRE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 355,355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 119,538 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 600,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 45,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2,208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 279,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

