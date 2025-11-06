Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 121,465 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 86,102 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.3%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,499,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $112.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.