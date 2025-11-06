LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 320.10%.The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

Shares of LiveWire Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. LiveWire Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

