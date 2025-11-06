Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$304.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$317.91.

TSE IFC traded down C$1.31 on Thursday, reaching C$268.42. 170,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,161. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$250.28 and a 12 month high of C$317.35. The company has a market cap of C$47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$267.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$288.73.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

