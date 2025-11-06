Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$93.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.13.

SLF traded down C$3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,944. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$74.56 and a 1 year high of C$91.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.71.

In related news, insider Thomas Murphy acquired 3,389 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$79.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,973.75. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Insiders have acquired 4,262 shares of company stock worth $338,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

