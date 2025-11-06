TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of PZA stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.27. 78,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,500. The stock has a market cap of C$475.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.34. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

