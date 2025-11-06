National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,368. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$44.89 and a 1 year high of C$61.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.65.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

