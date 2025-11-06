Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

LUN traded up C$1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.60. 2,143,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,897. The firm has a market cap of C$21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$24.93.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

