Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.
EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.
In other Equinox Gold news, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$1,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,706,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,445,644.56. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. Also, insider David Chester Schummer acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$138,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 168,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,556,974.40. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their position. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.
