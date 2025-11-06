Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.30.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
