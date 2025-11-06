Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.30.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$6.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$127.90. The company had a trading volume of 873,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$49.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.47.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

