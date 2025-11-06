LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%.The firm had revenue of $396.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,822. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $247,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in LGI Homes by 5.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 294.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial set a $60.00 price objective on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

