Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 25,382,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,281,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 6.40.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $564,047.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,270.72. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,598 shares of company stock worth $3,600,164. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 303.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

