Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.450-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.4 billion-$343.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.1 billion.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.49 and its 200-day moving average is $298.36. Cencora has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $361.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.27.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 228.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,207,000 after purchasing an additional 677,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 36.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

