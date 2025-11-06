Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 224,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

