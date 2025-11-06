CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

CHS Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CHSCN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 8,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

CHS Company Profile

Further Reading

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

