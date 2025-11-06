Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 6th (ACET, ACVA, AHT, AKA, AMPL, ANTO, AOSL, APLS, ARCB, ARM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 6th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.50.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its no recommendation rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a £145 target price on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

BP (LON:BP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 500 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 975 target price on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $168.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 655 target price on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 421 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 170 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 3,175 target price on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.