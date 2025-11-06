Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $202.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $140.87 and last traded at $139.9550, with a volume of 255992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,685.86. The trade was a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

