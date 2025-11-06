Snap Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 300,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 192,161 call options.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,246,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,643,121. Snap has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.84.

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 230,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Snap by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

