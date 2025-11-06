Promising Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 6th

Airbnb, Carnival, and Planet Fitness are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses provide recreation, travel, entertainment and hospitality services — for example hotels, casinos, cruise lines, theme parks, restaurants, and tour operators. These stocks are typically consumer-discretionary and cyclical, meaning their revenues and prices tend to rise and fall with economic conditions, seasonality, and changes in discretionary spending and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

