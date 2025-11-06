Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 84,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a PE ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

