Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-8.050 EPS.

Enpro Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NPO traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,161. Enpro has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $248.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enpro by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

