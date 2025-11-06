AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.03%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 260,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,063. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Insider Activity at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. The trade was a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

