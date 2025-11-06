Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 8,745,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,953. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.