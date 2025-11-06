UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Price

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Owens Corning stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. 1,278,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

