UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.36.

HubSpot Stock Down 15.7%

Shares of HUBS traded down $72.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.85. 2,085,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.75. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.88, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $375.01 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares in the company, valued at $638,744,531.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $827,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $425,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

