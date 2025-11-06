UBS Group Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 2,759,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $2,175,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,621,000 after acquiring an additional 166,648 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 329,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

