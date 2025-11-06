Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at UBS Group

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

WSO traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.25. 151,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,111. Watsco has a 52-week low of $350.00 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Watsco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

