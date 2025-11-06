GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

GXO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 707,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $657,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

